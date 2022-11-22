Skip to main content
Journalist Makes Interesting Claim About Liverpool And Potential Jude Bellingham Transfer After World Cup Goal

The 19-year-old was outstanding in England's 6-2 victory over Iran at the World Cup on Monday.
After Jude Bellingham scored and helped England to a fine 6-2 victory in their World Cup Group B opener against Iran on Monday, talk immediately switched to his future at club level.

The 19-year-old was on hand to head home Luke Shaw's cross to give England the lead in the 35th minute in a game they went on to dominate.

Liverpool target Jude Bellingham scored the opening goal in England's 6-2 win over Iran on Monday.

Bellingham was impressive throughout and showed that his fine club form at Borussia Dortmund could be transferred to the international stage.

There have been many reports over the past few months suggesting that Bellingham will leave the Bundesliga club next summer with Liverpool and Real Madrid in pole position to sign him.

According to former player-turned-journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke may favour selling to Liverpool over state-owned clubs and even referred to Watzke's relationship with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

Fjortoft admitted however that whilst Dortmund may prefer to sell to Liverpool, the players' camp will also decide what they think would be the best move for Bellingham himself.

LFCTR Verdict

The danger for Liverpool is that Bellingham's price spirals if he continues to showcase his skills on the world stage. Any kind of bidding war could mean the Reds are ruled out unless the player himself has his mind set on a move to Anfield.

