Jude Bellingham to Liverpool Looking Increasingly Likely After Latest News Report

The ongoing saga of Jude Bellingham to Liverpool appears to be reaching a dramatic conclusion. Many Liverpool fans will rightly feel that current owners FSG will not be willing to come up with the reported €130-150 million needed to secure his signature.

But multiple reports that have already come out indicate that the English midfield star and his family prefer a move to Merseyside and they will force the issue if necessary.

It's widely accepted that if a player insists on joining a specific club then the transfer fee can be drastically reduced.

Jordan and Jude Celebrate their goal

Media coverage of Jude spending most of his free time with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson only strengthens the notion that Jude will become a Red.

On the back of all this news a major German news reporter Tobi Altschaffl for Sport BILD is reporting today that the 19-year-old Bellingham will inform Dortmund of his desire to leave the club at the end of this season and that Liverpool is his preferred destination.

Jude and Trent are good friends

Several clubs have been after the England star player, however, recent reports have ruled Manchester United out of the race and stated that Real Madrid will find the transfer difficult. PSG have also acknowledged that signing him would be a challenge.

As always LFCTransferroom will provide further updates as they become available.

