November 4, 2021
Jurgen Klopp And Alisson Update On Roberto Firmino Injury As Liverpool Beat Atletico Madrid

Author:

On an otherwise perfect night for Jurgen Klopp and his team, Roberto Firmino limped off as Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid 2-0.

Firmino replaced Sadio Mane at half time but had to be replaced by Divock Origi in the 78th minute casting doubt over the player's availability for the Premier League match against West Ham on Sunday.

Both Klopp and close friend of the Brazilian, goalkeeper Alisson, have spoken post match about the injury.

Klopp On Firmino Injury

Speaking after the game Klopp gave a brief update on the injury his 30 year old striker picked up after coming on as a half time sub for Sadio Mane.

“We tried to get through this game pretty mature, and still it didn’t work out. Bobby got injured and that’s not good.”

“If Bobby hadn’t gone off with a hamstring injury, that would have been much better."

“From pretty much all other points of view, it was a good performance."

Alisson On His Conversation With Firmino Regarding His Injury

Goalkeeper Alisson told TNT Sports via Sport Witness that he has spoken with Firmino regarding the injury.

“I hope it’s nothing serious,” 

“I talked to him a bit. I believe that in these moments it’s more worry and precaution too. I believe he did well. The team already had the result in hand."

"Obviously respecting the opponent, but with one more player, it’s very difficult for something bad to happen to us, the way we were playing too.”

“He will probably have an exam there, normally this is the procedure. But I believe it’s nothing serious. "

"I hope that soon he can be training, be playing, and that he won’t be left out of the national team either.”

LFCTR Verdict

It would appear from what Alisson has said and the way that Firmino left the pitch, the injury is not a serious one.

Any hamstring injury however will not recover in time for Liverpool's match at West Ham on Sunday.

It remains to be seen whether the player will go on International duty but he is unlikely to return for his club until after the break.

