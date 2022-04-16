Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Missing Five Players For FA Cup Semi-Final Against Manchester City

Liverpool face Manchester City today in the FA Cup semi-final as they look to keep their quadruple push alive. Unfortunately, The Reds will be missing five players from their squad due to different ruling for FA AND UEFA.

Following last week’s draw in the Premier League to Manchester City, The Reds remain one behind their title rivals. Both teams come together once again, as they both aim for a quadruple and a treble respectively. 

Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp

Squad depth will be tested in the last couple of months and it becomes vital that both managers can keep as many players fit as possible for the duration.

Pep Guardiola received bad news about the injuries to Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker, both being ruled out of the cup semi-final. 

Harvey Elliot, Liverpool, FA Cup
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Due to a different ruling between FA and UEFA, both sides will only be able to have seven substitutes instead of the twelve they would get in the Champions League. 

Jurgen Klopp’s first big decision to make in the game will be which players he trusts to be able to call upon if needed. The five less subs could see the likes of Harvey Elliot and Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain miss out playing at Wembley. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Manchester City v Liverpool | FA Cup Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Fabio Carvalho
News

Watch: Fabio Carvalho Goal Gives Fulham Lead Against Cardiff - Beautifully Taken From Liverpool Bound Midfielder

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
Quotes

Former England Player: Thiago Alcantara & Fabinho 'Lucky' Not To Be Sent Off For Liverpool Against Manchester City

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Diogo Jota
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Provides Diogo Jota Injury Update Ahead Of Liverpool's FA Cup Semi-Final Clash With Manchester City

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Vitinha
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Linked With Transfer For Highly Rated Midfielder, Bayern Munich & Lazio Also Interested

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Mohamed-Ali Cho
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid & Others Keeping Tabs On France Under-21 International Striker

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'What A Player This Guy Is' - Former Red On Possible Liverpool Pursuit Of Darwin Nunez Transfer

By Neil Andrew18 hours ago
The Academy
News

Liverpool Suffer Title Race Blow As Manchester City Seize Advantage

By Neil Andrew19 hours ago