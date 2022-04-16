Liverpool Missing Five Players For FA Cup Semi-Final Against Manchester City

Liverpool face Manchester City today in the FA Cup semi-final as they look to keep their quadruple push alive. Unfortunately, The Reds will be missing five players from their squad due to different ruling for FA AND UEFA.

Following last week’s draw in the Premier League to Manchester City, The Reds remain one behind their title rivals. Both teams come together once again, as they both aim for a quadruple and a treble respectively.

IMAGO / PA Images

Squad depth will be tested in the last couple of months and it becomes vital that both managers can keep as many players fit as possible for the duration.

Pep Guardiola received bad news about the injuries to Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker, both being ruled out of the cup semi-final.

Due to a different ruling between FA and UEFA, both sides will only be able to have seven substitutes instead of the twelve they would get in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp’s first big decision to make in the game will be which players he trusts to be able to call upon if needed. The five less subs could see the likes of Harvey Elliot and Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain miss out playing at Wembley.

