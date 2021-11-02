Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool players show support to David Brooks and Daniel Barden

Liverpool players were pictured on social media sending their support to Bournemouth's David Brooks and Norwich's Daniel Barden.

This comes after the pair were diagnosed with forms of cancer - Brooks with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, and Barden with testicular cancer.

Pictured holding shirts with 'Brooks 7' and 'Barden 50', the entire Liverpool squad and coaching staff gathered surrounding Neco Williams and Alisson Becker.

David Brooks is a former Liverpool target

The shocking news of his diagnosis is met with the subdued frustration that Brooks had such high potential.

Having developed his trade with Sheffield United under Chris Wilder, the Welshman moved to AFC Bournemouth in 2018 for £11.5 million - even though This Is Anfield reported that Liverpool were plotting a £10 million bid a year earlier.

Assigned the #20 jersey, he flourished under Eddie Howe - scoring seven goals in 33 Premier League appearances.

After relegation in 2019/20 (not at all down to Brooks due to a long-term injury), he was linked immediately with a return to the top-flight with West Ham, Manchester United or Liverpool.

He has since remained with the Cherries in the second tier, even playing this season, scoring three in nine games in all competitions.

His shirt was held by fellow countryman Neco Williams, who said:

'Everyone at @LFC is with you David and Dan YNWA'

Barden opened up on health concerns

On loan at Livingston from Norwich City, Daniel Barden is a 20-year-old goalkeeper.

He opened up on his testicular cancer with the Daily Record, saying that both Daniel Farke and Livingston boss David Martindale have been extremely supportive.

Daniel Barden, playing for Wales U21 v Moldova U21

'It has been a very difficult and challenging period, but the support of my family, friends and colleagues has helped get me through the last few weeks.

'I can’t thank the medical departments at both Norwich and Livingston enough, as well as everyone at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

'The speed at which everything has moved has been crazy, but everyone has been absolutely brilliant with me. Both Daniel Farke and David Martindale have also been very supportive.'

Everyone at LFC Transfer Room wishes Brooks and Barden the very best with their recovery.

