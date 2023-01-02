Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool Won't Be 'Splashing The Cash' After Gakpo Signing

Liverpool fans mostly appreciated receiving the news that Cody Gakpo, a forward for the Dutch national team and PSV Eindhoven, would be joining their ranks.

The 23-year-old was a breakout star of the World Cup with three goals in just 454 minutes of play.

But many fans were left scratching their heads as it's widely accepted that Liverpool's deficiencies are predominantly in the middle of the park.

Cody Gakpo was a break out start for Holland in the World Cup

It was unnerving to hear Jurgen Klopp say the following in his pre-match interview for a Premier League clash with Brentford today..

"But that somebody’s surprised when I say we will not now start ‘splashing the cash’ – we never did it and I know it anyway. That should be really clear. Again, if there is something we can do – and that was always the case – and that means right player and financial situation, we will do it. And if not, then not.”

This follows a report from Paul Joyce of the Times yesterday indicating that Liverpool would not be spending further in the January transfer window. News that had many fans raging.

Jurgen Klopp

Klopp went on to say this.

“It is never like this, that you could just spend money. I don’t want to disappoint anybody but we signed an outstanding player like Cody Gakpo and the next thing you can read is, ‘Who next?' It is like we didn’t have a team, honestly. We cannot play like Monopoly. We never did and I don’t understand it.”

It seems it might be more of the same for Liverpool and their fans with FSG keeping the purse strings tight and only spending when a good deal presents itself.

