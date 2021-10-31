Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    Jurgen Klopp Confirms Naby Keita Will Mostly Likely Miss Liverpool's Champions League Game Against Atletico Madrid

    Author:

    Naby Keita went off injured against Brighton yesterday and Jurgen Klopp has confirmed it could keep him out of the Atletico Madrid game.

    Last season we had a centre-back crisis, with Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez missing most of the season.

    Now, in the season after, we seem to be having a central midfield crisis. With Thiago, Fabinho, James Milner and Harvey Elliott all being injured.

    Naby Keita

    Another person to add to that injury list is Naby Keita. The Guinea international picked up a minor injury against Manchester United but it was apparently just a bruise.

    Jurgen Klopp and his staff threw him straight into the deep end against Brighton on Saturday and Keita didn't even make it through the first-half.

    Jurgen Klopp Confirms Keita's Injury Could Keep Make Him Miss The Atletico Game

    Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp has spoken about Keita's injury and what the ramifications of him being injured could be.

    “If somebody feels the hamstring, it would be the first time that he is ready for the next game. So, I can’t see that.” said Klopp.

    “He told me, he showed me [the] hamstring. So, I don’t know, we will see; obviously tomorrow [or] the day after tomorrow he will have a scan and then we will know.”

    Hopefully his injury isn't too bad and he can return in a couple of weeks after some rest.

