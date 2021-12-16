Jurgen Klopp Discusses If Liverpool Will Make Signings To Cover For Salah, Mane & Keita During AFCON

As AFCON approaches, focus is shifting to how Liverpool will cope without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita. Ahead of the Newcastle clash at Anfield on Thursday, manager Jurgen Klopp has been discussing whether he will look to the transfer market to provide cover.

On Wednesday, reports broke to suggest that AFCON was in danger of being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but they were quickly played down.

Replacing Salah during the tournament will be an impossible task with the Egyptian already having scored 21 goals in all competitions this season.

Whilst Mane's all round game is still not back to where it was a couple of seasons back he has continued to score goals and Keita was enjoying arguably his best spell in a Liverpool shirt before he picked up a hamstring injury at the end of October.

Klopp was quizzed ahead of Thursday's game as to whether he will dip into the transfer market to try and cover for their absence during January.

"Can we be prepared for something like that properly? One replacement for Sadio, one replacement for Mo, one replacement for Naby, that’s tricky in each situation."

"We knew about the African Cup of Nations that’s true, so we knew that they all would be qualified and that they’d be there. We know at least two of them will go pretty far in the tournament so all these kind of things we knew.

"But I’m happy with the squad, and we have options to play and still to play football.

"But we will see, the thing is there’s so many games coming up now when we are still all together so that’s the most intense period.

"So you can never be perfectly prepared for things like this, but we know about it and we are quite confident that we will find solutions.

"We obviously don’t talk about signings now, especially not in public and unfortunately we are in public!"

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Wolves' Spanish international Adama Traore in a cut price deal but it remains to be seen if any business in the window will be done.

