Jurgen Klopp Drops Transfer Hint After Ibrahima Konate Injury

After Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate was ruled out for the foreseeable future with a knee injury, manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that the blow could impact the Reds' transfer plans over the coming weeks.

The 23-year-old injured his knee in the second half of the 3-0 friendly defeat to Ligue 1 club Strasbourg on Monday and it is unclear how long he will remain sidelined for with Klopp saying on Friday he will be 'out for a while'.

Ibrahima Konate

The German is fortunate to have a number of top class centre-backs to deputise in the French international's absence with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez all fit and available to play.

It had been suggested that after Rhys Williams signed on a season long loan deal with Blackpool that both Nathaniel Phillips and Sepp van den Berg could also depart before the window closes.

Nat Phillips
Sepp van den Berg

Those that are still haunted by the defensive injury crisis of the 2020/21 season however are keen to see one of them stay as a fifth choice option for Klopp.

Phillips had been expected to move, either on a permanent deal or on loan again, after spending the second half of last season at Bournemouth, but when Klopp was asked whether Konate's injury could impact that, he admitted it was probable.

“Yeah, probably. It will influence the transfers – outgoing transfers – I would say.”

LFCTR Verdict

It now makes sense with Konate injured and no obvious return date in sight to have that fifth option available at least until January.

After deputising so well previously, Phillips could be the go to man again for Klopp, but van den Berg also offers an option at right back so could also be useful in the continuing absence of Calvin Ramsay.

