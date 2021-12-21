Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Jurgen Klopp Escapes FA Punishment Following Post-Match Comments On Referee Paul Tierney For Liverpool's Match Against Tottenham

Author:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has escaped any form of punishment by the FA following his comments regarding Paul Tierney and his controversial performance in Liverpool's draw against Tottenham on Sunday.

Speaking after the controversial match between Liverpool and Tottenham on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp has very few kind words about match official Paul Tierney.

Three big decisions went against Klopp's side in the match, as the Reds somehow managed to come out with a 2-2 draw. The first half saw England golden boy Harry Kane get away with a shocking challenge on Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson, which was given a yellow card by the referee.

Later on in the half, Tottenham's Emerson Royal bundled over Diogo Jota in the box, which Tierney once again went against Liverpool and failed to give a penalty. 

Another huge moment came in the second half as Scotland captain Andy Robertson, who nearly had is leg broken earlier on by England captain Kane, took a swipe at Emerson Royal. 

This resulted in  a deserved red card, after Paul Tierney as advised by VAR official Chris Kavanagh to have a look at the screen, something he didn't do for Harry Kane's tackle. 

Jurgen Klopp showed his frustration throughout, speaking with the referee at both half-time and full-time. The Liverpool manager also received a booking during the match for rightly giving Tierney what for.

During an interview with Sky Sports, Jurgen Klopp continued his rant about Paul Tierney and questions why the official has a problem with Liverpool. Today the FA have surprisingly not punished the Liverpool manager for his comments and correctly so.

"There was a lot of other things that were pretty influential in this game, but some of these questions you better ask Mr Tierney.

"We are sitting there and he thinks to look again at the Robbo situation, fine that's what he's there for. What did he do in that situation(Harry Kane tackle)?

"The penalty situation with Diogo Jota, Mr Tierney told me Diogo stops on purpose because he wants the foul. First of all, if you want to shoot, you have stop because you can't run and shoot in the same moment. 

"When you see the situation back again, the VAR is there, where is he stopping? I don't understand that. These situations are crucial, they are decisive situations. 

"The ref and the VAR doesn't say a word. I really have no idea what's his (Paul Tierney) problem with me. You need an objective ref."

