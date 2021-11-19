Jurgen Klopp Gives Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Naby Keita & Roberto Firmino Injury Update
Ahead of the Liverpool v Arsenal Premier League match on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager has given us an in-depth update on current injuries
Klopp On Current Injuries
Liverpool have a lot of players injured at the moment and with the hectic winter schedule coming up, the Reds need every player available.
In his pre Arsenal press conference, Jurgen Klopp has given us an update on Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Naby Keita & Roberto Firmino's injury status.
"The closest long term ones - Millie and Naby. Curtis is week by week until he gets the green light.
"Harvey is doing well but there is still some time between now and when he can start again. Joe Gomez and Bobby are doing well, they need time."
The match takes place at 17:30GMT on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be looking to get back to winning ways after defeat last time out against West Ham United at the London Stadium.
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been in good form and are unbeaten in the Premier League since losing to Manchester City back in August.
A win for Arteta's team will see them leapfrog Liverpool in the Premier League table.
