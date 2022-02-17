Jurgen Klopp Gives Diogo Jota Injury Update After Inter Milan Game

Diogo Jota was substituted at half-time in the Inter Milan v Liverpool game and Jurgen Klopp has now provided an injury update on the Portuguese forward.

Liverpool have had two standout goal scorers this season, Mohamed Salah, who has scored 24 goals and Diogo Jota who has 17 goals.

The pair have been formidable in front of goal so far and they'll be a massive reason why Liverpool win silverware in the future.

IMAGO / LaPresse

The one thing that Liverpool need to hope for is that they don't pick up any injuries at this crucial time of the season.

That's why when Diogo Jota got substituted at half-time for Roberto Firmino, Liverpool fans feared the worst.

Speaking after the game, Jurgen Klopp gave this brief update on the Portuguese forward.

"Diogo had to go off with something around the ankle ligament. We shall see. He wanted to carry on."

It sounds like good news and with Diogo Jota wanting to carry on in the second half, hopefully it was just a precaution by the Liverpool medical staff.

