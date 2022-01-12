Skip to main content
‘Not Too Far Away’ - Jurgen Klopp on Harvey Elliott’s Return From Injury

Jurgen Klopp has given us an update on Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott as he looks set to return from his injury.

Harvey Elliott started the season off on fire. After an impressive display in the pre-season friendlies, Elliott was thrusted into first-team action straight away.

Despite being a winger by trade, Jurgen Klopp opted to play the teenager in the centre of the park.

Elliott massively impressed during the short period he was starting and it looked like he was going to live up to the hype.

Unfortunately, the 18-year-old was on the receiving end of a tough tackle from Pascal Struijk against Leeds.

Elliott was taken to hospital where it was determined that he had fractured and dislocated his ankle.

Fans were worried that this would end the youngsters season but since the injury, Elliott has been very positive and upbeat about his rehab and recovery.

It now looks very likely that the 18-year-old will return before the season ends and in his pre Arsenal press conference, Jurgen Klopp gave us an injury update on Elliott.

"Harvey Elliott looks really promising on the pitch, he is not too far away from team training."

Jurgen Klopp Harvey Elliott
News
