Jurgen Klopp Gives Injury Update On Two Players After Liverpool Win Against Watford

Liverpool beat a defiant Watford 2-0 at Anfield on Saturday to keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Manchester City and manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on two injuries picked up in the game.

The German was speaking to the media in his post-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) when he explained there were two players who suffered issues during the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

Curtis Jones

The England under 21 international was substituted in the 62nd minute and Klopp explained his midfielder had twisted his ankle but doesn't yet know the severity.

"I’m not sure it’s a concern yet, he just wanted a strapping; he twisted his ankle and wanted a strapping, but we wanted to change anyway. He got the strapping but after he came off. He obviously could walk normally but I didn’t see him yet. I think that should be the only one (injury concern)."

IMAGO / Action Plus

Joel Matip

Retired Cameroon international Matip suffered a clash of heads in the first half and emerged from half-time with a headband on but Klopp believes his defender is fine and it will not keep him out.

"Joel Matip had a proper (knock), it looked like a golf ball here [on his head] but it was nothing serious, it was just a bruise and had swollen up a little bit. He said he was completely fine, that’s why we had the strapping there. That’s it, I’m pretty sure."

Liverpool now travel to Portugal for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Benfica on Tuesday and Klopp will be hoping that both receive a clean bill of health ahead of that clash.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok