‘I Have Hope for After the International Break’ - Jurgen Klopp Gives Naby Keita and James Milner Injury Update

With Liverpool in a midfield crisis at the moment, Jurgen Klopp has given us an update on Naby Keita and James Milner.

Naby Keita has been on fire this year and Liverpool fans were hopeful that we could see the player that Liverpool thought they signed for £54million.

During the victory at Old Trafford, Naby Keita got stretchered off after being on the receiving end of a horrific tackle from Paul Pogba.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Despite it looking serious, Keita returned the next game against Brighton. However, the Guinea international failed to make it through the full 90 minutes and was substituted off.

The veteran James Milner has also picked up an injury this season and his name is on the long list of Liverpool midfielders currently out.

Speaking ahead of the Liverpool v West Ham, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has give us an update on Keita and Milner's injury situation.

"We will see. For them I have hope for after the international break, but I don't know exactly.

"That's over two weeks away so that is what I wish for. I cannot promise that but that's what we're working on."

The sooner they get fit the better as Liverpool are seriously lacking in the midfield department at the moment.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook