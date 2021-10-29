Skip to main content
    October 29, 2021
    “He Is Not Ready to Play Tomorrow” - Liverpool v Brighton: Jurgen Klopp Gives Update on Thiago

    Author:

    Ahead of the Liverpool v Brighton game tomorrow, Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the press. The Reds manager has gave an update on Thiago Alcantara's injury.

    Liverpool have been without Thiago ever since he picked up an injury against Chelsea in August.

    Thiago

    The Spaniard is a massive part of the Liverpool team and when he's fit we're so much more fluid on the ball.

    Jurgen Klopp has recently gave an update during his interview ahead of the Liverpool v Brighton game and he confirms Thiago is a lot closer to full fitness.

    "Thiago trained in the whole session yesterday, but he is not ready to play tomorrow unfortunately. He is much closer, we will see what we do with that." said Jurgen. 

    The match takes place at 3.00pm BST on Saturday at Anfield and Liverpool will be hoping to keep up the pressure on leaders Chelsea who face Newcastle at St James' Park.

    Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are also in action as they face Crystal Palace at the Etihad on a rare occasion the top three play at 3.00pm on a Saturday.

    All three teams follow up with Champions League games in midweek so the respective managers will no doubt be happy to have what would appear to be sensible scheduling from the Premier League.

