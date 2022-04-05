Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Hints At Extending Liverpool Contract And Staying Past 2024

In a recent interview, Jurgen Klopp has hinted at staying with Liverpool longer than his current contract.

Jurgen Klopp is widely viewed as one of the best managers in the world. Many, including every Liverpool supporter, believe that he is the best.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has taken a seventh-placed Liverpool and turned them into a force to be reckoned with.

Jurgen Klopp

Many think that Klopp's success is down to his management style or the values that he instills into his players. Klopp himself will tell you that it is down to his coaching staff and his insistence on taking a sabbatical.

After his time at Borussia Dortmund, Klopp took a break from football to recharge his batteries to ensure that his heart was fully in his next job.

Klopp himself has said that he will once again take a sabbatical after his time at Liverpool FC comes to an end.

"The sabbatical will definitely happen, definitely."

Jurgen Klopp on his plans post-Liverpool

However, the German has given Liverpool fans a reason to believe that any planned sabbatical may be pushed further into the future.

Jurgen Klopp To Sign Contract Extension? 

Jurgen Klopp

In a recent interview with Peter Crouch on BT Sport, Klopp was asked to reflect on his time at Liverpool.

His response has made Liverpool supporters believe that a new contract extension could be in the works.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool contract is set to expire after the 2024 season. So anything more than a couple of years would mean a contract extension for him.

Much to the rejoice of FSG and Liverpool supporters, Juren Klopp extending his contract would surely mean that Liverpool's success would continue.

