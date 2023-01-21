Jurgen Klopp Hints James Milner Could Extend Liverpool Contract

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that James Milner could extend his stay on Merseyside beyond the end of this season when his contract expires.

The England international returned to action after a hamstring injury on Tuesday and impressed as a much-changed Liverpool team defeated Wolves in the FA Cup third-round replay.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was another reminder for Klopp and Reds fans of how the 37-year-old's versatility and experience can still be a major asset for the team.

Speaking ahead of the huge Premier League clash with Chelsea, Klopp hinted to reporters (via Neil Jones of GOAL) that Milner may still have a role to play at Anfield next season.

“We have different plans for Milly but Milly wants to keep playing, and when you see him play the other night [against Wolves] I think everyone understands that. You can’t judge him normal for his age. He is 37, but he doesn’t look a day like this when he is in training. He is an incredibly important player and in this game (Wolves) you saw on the pitch as well.”

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

“It is not that Milly expects to play 64 games a season but in a 64-game season Milly could be extremely important. That is how it is. Milly has reached 600 games and most of them were for Liverpool. Even a player who had a few clubs can end up at ‘his’ club and I would consider Liverpool as ‘his’ club, and I am pretty sure the club should use his character and his mindset because it is really special."

“There might be more fancy players out there but no one with a similar mindset and that makes him incredibly valuable for us. And it is not because I am ‘too loyal’; it is just a fact.”

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Liverpool's midfield needs an overhaul this summer with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also out of contract.

Milner continues to add value when called upon so assuming he does extend his deal, as long as it doesn't prevent new players from being brought in, it would seem to represent a good move for all parties.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |