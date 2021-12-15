Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Injury Update Ahead Of Newcastle Clash - Jones, Firmino, Origi & Elliott
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update ahead of his team’s Premier League clash against Newcastle at Anfield on Thursday.
Over recent weeks Klopp has been boosted by the return of Joe Gomez, Naby Keita and James Milner.
There was further positive news today as the German provided updates on Roberto Firmino and Curtis Jones.
Klopp told liverpoolfc.com
“Bobby is back in full training, Curtis yesterday in big parts of training.
“That leaves Harvey out obviously long term and Divock has a little issue, and Adrian obviously. So the rest should be fine.”
It looks as though Firmino will return to the squad for the visit of Eddie Howe's Newcastle but Jones may have to wait a bit longer as it doesn't appear he is back to full training yet.
Origi's sounds like a short term issue and Klopp will want him fit as soon as possible with his excellent run of form.
Harvey Elliott is continuing to make good progress and is now able to do ballwork out on the pitches at the AXA Training Centre so could be just a matter of weeks away from a return.
