Jurgen Klopp Makes Admission For Young Talent To Fill Thiago's Spot

When speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference ahead of Monday night’s encounter with Crystal Palace at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp praised one of Liverpool’s young talents to impress in Thiago’s absence.

Harvey Elliott signed a new long-term contract yesterday, and his manager has already backed him to hold a key role this season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Elliott suffered a horror injury last September at Elland Road which saw him miss months of action until he scored on his return in the FA Cup against Cardiff City in February. The English talent will be hoping - as will everyone else - that this is his breakthrough season.

Jurgen Klopp said, "yes, he is a fantastic boy and a super player" when asked about the chances that he may start against Crystal Palace.

He followed on by saying "he had a good pre-season and is always in contention to start".

The Liverpool boss may indeed start Harvey Elliott against Crystal Palace - and with the welcomed return of Naby Keita, you wonder which three in midfield he will select out of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Harvey Elliott.

