Jurgen Klopp Makes Transfer Admission And It's Not What Fans Thought!

Liverpool have been widely criticized lately as injuries to the midfield have not spurned any new signings. Jurgen Klopp had until this week been consistent with the message that the depth and quality are already there. His latest admission has put a spotlight on the real reason. 

Speaking to the press on Friday the Liverpool Echo is reporting Jurgen Klopp's insight into the real cause of a lack of transfer business in the midfield. 

Until recently, Klopp and the ownership group have been well aligned with their message.

When repeatedly pushed on the lack of depth and quality in the middle of the park Klopp had this to say.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

"Now we have more injuries than we would have imagined and it would be cool to have another midfielder in, of course."

He then turned the tables with a stunning concession.

"Then there is also another fact that I am not in charge of what we can spend. That's the situation. We get told things and then we deal with it. That is always the same, it didn't change." 

Up until this statement many fans had put the blame squarely on Klopp's shoulders.

By calling FSG out Klopp maybe trying to put pressure on them directly, in the hope that they come up with the finances required for a quality signing.

As always LFCTransferRoom will provide updates as soon as they become available. 

