Jurgen Klopp Nominated For Manager of the Month For November & December

The 2022 FIFA World Cup interrupted usual Premier League football scheduling. This meant Liverpool only played four league matches throughout November and December prompting the Premier League to award a joint award for both months.

The shortlist is Mikel Arteta (Arsenal), Thomas Frank (Brentford), Eddie Howe (Newcastle United) and Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool).

Liverpool played four games throughout November and December in the Premier League. The first was a 2-1 victory against top-four rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Mohamed Salah scored twice inside the first half before Harry Kane pulled a goal back for the hosts.

A 3-1 win against Southampton at Anfield ensured Liverpool would finish strongly after an up-and-down start to the season as players headed to the World Cup. A goal from Roberto Firmino and a double from Darwin Nunez cancelled out Che Adam's first-half equaliser.

Liverpool returned to Premier League action on Boxing Day following the conclusion of the World Cup. They recorded a third consecutive league win as they beat Unai Emery's Aston Villa 3-1 at Villa Park; Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic scoring for the Reds with Ollie Watkins bagging a consolation for the hosts.

Jurgen Klopp's side concluded December with a 2-1 home win against struggling Leicester City in the most bizarre circumstances. After falling behind early to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's strike, Leicester City defender Wout Faes scored two own-goals in the space of a few minutes to give Liverpool a 2-1 win.

