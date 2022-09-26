Jurgen Klopp Nominated For NWFA Manager of the Season

Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool into four competitions throughout 2021/22; Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Champions League. Liverpool walked away winning the FA Cup and EFL Cup, whilst finishing runners-up in both the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

These achievements have meant that the Liverpool boss has been nominated for Manager of the Season in the Northwest Football Awards. Liverpool Women's manager, Matt Beard, has also been nominated after he guided the lasses back to the Women's Super League.

This means there are now five finalists for the award, Jurgen Klopp and Matt Beard are alongside; Dave Challinor (Stockport County), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Leam Richardson (Wigan Athletic).

The 2022/23 season marks Jurgen Klopp's seventh full season at Anfield after the German coach joined Liverpool back in the October of the 2015/16 season. Liverpool had finished 8th that season, their lowest-ever league position.

The following season, Jurgen Klopp ensured Liverpool would be returning to the summit of the European elite as Liverpool finished 4th in the Premier League. Since then, he has taken the club to three UEFA Champions League finals, winning one, and losing two.

The boss has also won a Premier League, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup, an FA Community Shield, a UEFA Super Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup. It means he has won every major honour he could win; bar the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The nomination for the award is well deserved after a successful 2021/22 campaign, but he faces tough competition alongside four other managers who achieved great things at their respective football clubs.

The winner of the award will be announced on 7 November.

