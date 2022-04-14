Official: Jurgen Klopp Requests For Premier League Match Against Newcastle United To Be Rearranged To Help Champions League Push

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has officially requested for the teams Premier League match against Newcastle United lunchtime kick-off on the 30th April to to be pushed back later that evening, due to Champions League semi-final midweek.

As we the season is coming to a close, The Reds are still on for An unprecedented quadruple, meaning they may have another 12 matches yet to play. Beating Benfica last night out Jurgen Klopp’s men into the semi-final of the Champions League to face Villarreal.

The first leg at Anfield is scheduled for Wednesday 27th April, but Liverpool are set to play again on the Saturday after at 12.30pm in the Premier League.

The German manager has made his feelings publicly known about fixture congestion on many occasion, but this time has formally requested for a change.

Saturday’s match against Newcastle United is to be shown on BT Sport, but if Jurgen Klopp has his request accepted then the match will be moved to 7.30pm on the same day. The Premier League and BT Sport will decide in the coming days on whether to give Liverpool a bit of help for their Champions League campaign.

