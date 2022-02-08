Jurgen Klopp On Whether Mohamed Salah Could Play In Liverpool's Premier League Clash With Leicester

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about the possibility of returning AFCON superstar Mohamed Salah taking part in the Premier League clash with Leicester City on Thursday.

The 29-year-old was on the losing side in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final as Egypt lost out to Sadio Mane's Senegal on penalties. Liverpool's number 10 scored the winning spot-kick after missing one in normal time in a match that finished 0-0 after 120 minutes.

As confirmed yesterday, Salah made a quick return to the UK and appears keen to take part in Thursday's match.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp revealed he has already spoken to his star striker who has told him he is ready to play.

“Mo is now back, I spoke already to him. He is very disappointed of course, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now.

“I spoke to him and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: ‘I’m ready.’ Haha!"

Klopp also praised the Egyptian for his physical condition and despite having played extra-time four times in 11 days, the German says it's possible he will be involved on Thursday.

“He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see. He will obviously have a little recovery session today and we will see how he feels tomorrow and from there we go.

“The proper plan we don’t have, play him as often and as long as possible is probably the plan, but we will not rush it. But if he is fine we will not leave him out for the wrong reasons as well, so let’s see.”

