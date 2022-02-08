Jurgen Klopp On Whether Mohamed Salah Could Play In Liverpool's Premier League Clash With Leicester
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking about the possibility of returning AFCON superstar Mohamed Salah taking part in the Premier League clash with Leicester City on Thursday.
The 29-year-old was on the losing side in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations final as Egypt lost out to Sadio Mane's Senegal on penalties. Liverpool's number 10 scored the winning spot-kick after missing one in normal time in a match that finished 0-0 after 120 minutes.
As confirmed yesterday, Salah made a quick return to the UK and appears keen to take part in Thursday's match.
Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp revealed he has already spoken to his star striker who has told him he is ready to play.
“Mo is now back, I spoke already to him. He is very disappointed of course, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now.
“I spoke to him and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: ‘I’m ready.’ Haha!"
Read More
Klopp also praised the Egyptian for his physical condition and despite having played extra-time four times in 11 days, the German says it's possible he will be involved on Thursday.
“He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see. He will obviously have a little recovery session today and we will see how he feels tomorrow and from there we go.
“The proper plan we don’t have, play him as often and as long as possible is probably the plan, but we will not rush it. But if he is fine we will not leave him out for the wrong reasons as well, so let’s see.”
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Liverpool Still Have 'Genuine' Interest In Leeds United's Raphinha Despite Luis Diaz Signing
- 'Incision And Precision', 'Harvey Elliott Is Back Baby!' - Fans React To Return Of 18 Year Old In Liverpool Victory Over Cardiff
- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Explains How He Will Handle The Disappointment Of The Losing AFCON Finalist As Sadio Mane & Mohamed Salah Prepare To Face Off
- Sadio Mane Wins AFCON Player Of The Tournament After Senegal Win Over Egypt
- 'Welcome To England' - Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Luis Diaz Debut As Liverpool Overcome Cardiff In FA Cup
- Watch: Sadio Mane Scores Decisive Penalty As To Win Senegal The Africa Cup Of Nations As They Beat Egypt
- Watch: Harvey Elliott Interview After He Marks Liverpool Return With Fantastic Goal
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook