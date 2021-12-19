Jurgen Klopp Positive About 'Really Good Conversations' Over Mohamed Salah's Liverpool Contract

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a positive update about the ongoing contract negotiations with striker Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has just 18 months left on his current deal and negotiations have been dragging on for a number of months over an extension.

It has been a sensational start to the season for Liverpool's 29 year old talisman, scoring 22 goals and widely being recognised as the world's best player at the moment.

The stalemate of Salah's contract has been a cause of frustration for Reds fans worried they could lose their star man but his form continues to go from strength to strength.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Klopp appeared to be relaxed and upbeat about the situation.

"We are in really good conversations.

"I want it to happen, but when? I couldn't care less."

It has been reported of late that the club had hoped to tie up the deal before the January transfer window opens.

If a deal was to be concluded, it would be the perfect Christmas present for Liverpool supporters around the world.

