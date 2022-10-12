Jurgen Klopp Promises Liverpool Will Fight To Save Their Season

It was a defiant Jurgen Klopp that took to the interview podium in Glasgow yesterday ahead of an important Champions League match with Rangers at Ibrox stadium.

As reported in The Guardian he was immediately asked to address former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann comment that Liverpool had "lost their spark".

It was a typical Klopp response steeped in sarcasm and disdain.

Jurgen Klopp IMAGO / PA Images

"A fantastic source, well respected everywhere. That [being a former Liverpool player] does not give you the right to say what you want, especially when you have no idea."

He also offered some apology for the poor start.

"This is a tough situation but it is also a challenge. We always face challenges but we go for it and I am sorry to all our people who expected that after last season we go again and fly again and compete for everything."

Perhaps the most revealing comment he made was an admission that Liverpool might not be at their best but that they would at least fight until the end.

Luis Diaz Is Out For 2022 IMAGO / PA Images

"I cannot promise that we will fly tomorrow but we will fight, definitely, until someone tells us the fight is over. That is all we can promise. It hasn’t got easier since Sunday because of the injuries but the team I saw today in training I liked a lot. So let’s give it a go.”

Liverpool cruised past Rangers 2-0 in the home leg last but the manager was quick to point out that the away game can often be very different.

"In the Champions League there is always this middle tie where you play home and away against the same opponent. We had the situation quite frequently that we win the home game and then go to the away game and it is of course different."

Liverpool enter the game with injuries to several key players including Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip. It will be a different-looking side that will tackle the away leg.

