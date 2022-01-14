Jurgen Klopp Provides Liverpool Injury Update After Knocks For Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk & James Milner Against Arsenal

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been talking to the media in his press conference ahead of the Premier League clash against Brentford on Sunday.

The German will be keen to see his team return to winning ways after a poor performance led to a 0-0 draw against ten man Arsenal at Anfield in the Carabao Cup semi final on Thursday evening.

Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and James Milner all picked up knocks during the game with Milner seen applying an ice pack to his head after being substituted.

Klopp was hopeful however that none of the knocks were serious and all should be fine for Sunday's match.

"As far as I know, no real injuries but we got knocks last night. Robbo got a knock, Virg(il) got a knock and Millie got a knock.

"Last night directly after the game, the medical department told me all will be fine.

"No injuries so far so same squad available for Sunday as last night."

It is good news for Klopp and Liverpool if all are fit and well with three players at AFCON and a few others still to return from injury.

