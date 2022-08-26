Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Provides Positive Liverpool Injury Update As Players Close In On Return

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp provided some good news in respect of the injury crisis sweeping the club at the moment ahead of Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

The Reds have been hit with a number of problems which means Klopp is missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Diogo Jota currently.

Speaking at his press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) on Friday, Klopp indicated that whilst none of those players are likely to be ready for the match against the Cherries, they are closing in on returns.

"This weekend probably not but after that Joel, Curtis, Thiago is not too far away, Diogo is getting closer, Caoimhin will be in training, I think, early next week as well. So yeah, positive news but I don't think anybody will be ready for tomorrow."

Liverpool Diogo Jota
Scroll to Continue

Read More

In terms of Naby Keita, who picked up a muscle injury in training last weekend, the German was less clear as to when he could return.

"Naby will not be ready for the weekend, of course not. We still need to have a look exactly how long it will take. It's a muscle and it's not 100 per cent clear, but (he) will not be in for the next week."

After winning the Community Shield against Manchester City, it has been a very disappointing start to the season for Liverpool but at least there is hope in sight that the injury crisis could be about to reside.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Nottingham Forest celebrate Goodison Park
News

Premier League Matchweek 4 | Previews & Predictions

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Thiago
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Bournemouth | One Player To Sign | Philip Billing

By Justin Foster
Jurgen Klopp Scott Parker
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Bournemouth - Observations From The Last Meeting Between The Two Teams

By Justin Foster
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Match Prediction: Liverpool v Bournemouth | Reds To Win First Game Of The Season?

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Jurgen Klopp Scott Parker
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Bournemouth Team News | Reds Still Injury Ravaged & Former Player Could Return

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Bournemouth | Klopp On Injuries & Transfers

By Neil Andrew
Kostas Tsimikas
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Bournemouth Predicted Lineup | Tsimikas & Carvalho To Start For Reds?

By Neil Andrew
Thiago
Transfers

'A Really Top Midfielder' - Pundit Thinks Liverpool Will Be Targetting New Signing

By Neil Andrew