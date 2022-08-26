Jurgen Klopp Provides Positive Liverpool Injury Update As Players Close In On Return

Jurgen Klopp provided some good news in respect of the injury crisis sweeping the club at the moment ahead of Liverpool's clash with Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Reds have been hit with a number of problems which means Klopp is missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Diogo Jota currently.

Speaking at his press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) on Friday, Klopp indicated that whilst none of those players are likely to be ready for the match against the Cherries, they are closing in on returns.

"This weekend probably not but after that Joel, Curtis, Thiago is not too far away, Diogo is getting closer, Caoimhin will be in training, I think, early next week as well. So yeah, positive news but I don't think anybody will be ready for tomorrow."

In terms of Naby Keita, who picked up a muscle injury in training last weekend, the German was less clear as to when he could return.

"Naby will not be ready for the weekend, of course not. We still need to have a look exactly how long it will take. It's a muscle and it's not 100 per cent clear, but (he) will not be in for the next week."

After winning the Community Shield against Manchester City, it has been a very disappointing start to the season for Liverpool but at least there is hope in sight that the injury crisis could be about to reside.

