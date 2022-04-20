Skip to main content
Jurgen Klopp Provides Roberto Firmino Injury Update After Liverpool Striker Misses Manchester United Win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on striker Roberto Firmino after the Brazilian missed his team's 4-0 victory over Manchester United on Tuesday through injury.

There was concern after it was revealed that Firmino would miss the clash with the Red Devils with a foot injury but Klopp has moved quickly to allay any fears.

Roberto Firmino

Speaking to Sky Sports (via Liverpoolfc.com) after the match Klopp explained that he picked up the knock at the end of the FA Cup semi-final win against Manchester City on Saturday.

"Bobby was not involved because in the very last situation of the City game he got something on his foot. It's not really bad."

Klopp went on to say he is hopeful that the 30 year old will be ready to return for Liverpool's Merseyside derby with Everton at Anfield on Sunday.

"We hope so.

"Actually, we were a bit worried but the scan was fine. But it's still very painful and that's why there was no chance (against Man United)."

