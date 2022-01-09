Jurgen Klopp Provides Thiago Alcantara Injury Update After Liverpool See Off Shrewsbury

After his team's 4-1 win against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup at Anfield on Sunday afternoon, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave an update on the injury status of Thiago Alcantara.

The midfielder has been absent since the 3-1 win against Newcastle at Anfield in the Premier League last month.

After his isolation period for a 'suspected' positive Covid-19 test, the 30 year old is yet to return to the team due a hip injury.

Rumours had begun circulating that the Spanish international could miss a significant part of the season but Klopp allayed fears talking to the media after the Shrewsbury win.

"No. Neither March nor end of the season is in my mind. It's something around the hip. That's the situation. It needs time. We expect him to be back to do rehab stuff tomorrow. He's not out until the end of the season, not at all."

As it stands, the Reds have won every game Thiago has started this season so this will come as welcome relief to Liverpool fans who know how much influence the player has on his team.

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Tyler Morton, Fabinho, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Kaide Gordon, Maz Woltman, Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Isaac Mabaya, James Norris, James Balagizi, Melkamu Frauendorf.

Shrewsbury Starting XI

Marosi, Bennett, Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Nurse, Ogbeta, Leahy, Vela, Davis, Udoh, Bowman.

Shrewsbury Subs

Burgoyne, Pierre, Cosgrove, Janneh, Pyke, Bloxham, Caton, Daniels, Craig.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook