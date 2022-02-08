Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Sadio Mane Status For Liverpool’s Premier League Clash With Leicester

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the status of Senegal’s AFCON hero Sadio Mane ahead of the Premier League match with Leicester City on Thursday.

Mane scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out for Senegal against Mohamed Salah’s Egypt after the AFCON final ended 0-0 after extra-time. Mane had earlier missed a spot kick in the 7th minute when his effort was saved by keeper Gabaski but later became the hero.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp doesn’t think the 29-year-old will return to England until Thursday and therefore if this is the case, he will miss the game with the Foxes.

“Sadio flies out if it’s possible on Wednesday night, so will arrive here on Thursday but he is, of course, then not involved in the Leicester game.”

The German added that it never entered their thoughts to call Mane back to England and feels it is only right to let him celebrate the victory with the people of Senegal.

“It means the world to him, it means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal and we respect that a lot and we would never consider to have called back him from there or whatever – let them do what they do in the moment because they deserve it.

“They’ve had an incredibly intense time, so when he is back we will talk to him and we will see how we can use him.”

