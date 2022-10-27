Jurgen Klopp Punishment Revealed For Sending Off In Liverpool's Victory Over Manchester City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been fined £30,000 for his sending-off in Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp was sent off against Manchester City in Liverpool's 1-0 victory over the champions. IMAGO / PA Images

During an intense match, Mohamed Salah was the match-winner for Liverpool against the champions with a fine individual goal in the 76th minute.

The drama did not stop there however and shortly after, the Egyptian appeared to be hauled to the ground by Bernardo Silva but referee Anthony Taylor waived play on, a decision which infuriated Klopp and his reaction saw him shown a red card.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, the 55-year-old has been fined £30,000 for his actions but has not been given a touchline ban.

The German had remained in the dugout for the home victory over West Ham United and defeat at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest but there were fears he may be confined to the stands for the visit of Leeds United on Saturday.

Whilst the fine is substantial, the fact there is no touchline ban for Klopp is positive news in respect of the impact it could have on the team.

Joyce also reports however that the matter may not yet be concluded and the FA has the right to appeal against the independent regulatory commission's findings.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

