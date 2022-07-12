Jurgen Klopp Reacts To Liverpool's Pre-Season Defeat To Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp believes that a lack of decisiveness costed Liverpool in their 4-0 defeat to Manchester United in Bangkok on Monday.

It was the Reds first pre-season match in preparation for the 2022/23 campaign, and the German said 'the game came a little bit too early for us'.

As reported by Football365, Klopp said: "We gave massive chances away, pretty much. Pretty much no-brainers, but United did well in these moments, they finished the situations off. We admit that, but that’s it pretty much.

"The most important thing now after the game, even when I hate losing, everybody has 30 minutes in their legs now, for some on the third day of training.

"Really harsh but that’s the life of a professional football player. So now we can work with that and will work with that."

A number of the Reds squad joined the teams tour of Thailand and Singapore, including; Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and new signing Darwin Nunez.

"We could have scored the equaliser in the last four minutes! But that’s how it is. I know, football is a results game and we do it all for that, but we have to prepare for a full season," Klopp continued.

"We had no chance to prepare for this game, really, so we had to do it like we did it like we did it with three teams, three times 30 minutes and we are now eight days in training with a big group and with all internationals it is three days.

"That’s it and from here we go, so of course I would have loved to have shown the people here a few goals. The chances were there, we didn’t use them, and that’s it."

