Jurgen Klopp Reveals Injury To Liverpool Defender

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that a Liverpool defender is unable to train at the moment due to an injury.

Jurgen Klopp

The bulk of the Reds squad returned for pre-season training at the AXA Training Centre last Monday with the remaining members who took part in internationals now also on course to return.

New signings Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay were two players who were reported to be part of those players already training but Klopp has confirmed, that the latter is nursing an injury picked up by Liverpool's medical team.

Speaking in an interview with Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained that the Scottish under-21 international is yet to take to the training pitches.

"Unfortunately, Calvin is now not training with us in the moment, he has a little injury. Nobody knew, we found it when he did his medical check. Until today he has no problems but the medical department tells us if we don’t take care for that now, he will have a problem in the future.

“So, when you are that young then of course he has a long career ahead of him, so we are very responsible in these moments, so he didn’t train yet with the team but is doing a lot of fitness work. So, it will not take too long I think."

It doesn't sound like a long-term issue for the right-back so hopefully, Reds fans will get to see him in action before too long.

