Jurgen Klopp Reveals Jordan Henderson Picked Up An Injury In Dramatic Liverpool Win

Liverpool came from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1 in dramatic circumstances at Anfield on Wednesday but the win was not without a cost.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Reds trailed due to Alexander Isak's well-taken first-half goal but fought back with an excellent strike from the impressive Roberto Firmino and Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner.

After the game, however, Jurgen Klopp told the media in his post-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) that Jordan Henderson had to be withdrawn in the 71st minute with a hamstring injury.

"Obviously Hendo is injured, he got a hamstring (injury), which is absolutely not helpful. I don't think so. (It was) that serious that he couldn't carry on, so it was no tactical change."

IMAGO / PA Images

This is another blow for Klopp who has had to deal with an early season injury crisis and is still missing midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

When asked whether Liverpool could make a move in the transfer market to help ease the impact on the squad, Klopp indicated it was unlikely but not impossible.

"I don't think so, but as long as there is time we should not close the door completely."

All the signs lead to Liverpool needing at least one new signing in midfield but time is ticking with the transfer window closing at 11pm BST on Thursday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |