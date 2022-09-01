Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Reveals Jordan Henderson Picked Up An Injury In Dramatic Liverpool Win

The Liverpool skipper had to be substituted with a hamstring problem.

Liverpool came from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1  in dramatic circumstances at Anfield on Wednesday but the win was not without a cost.

Liverpool Fabio Carvalho Roberto Firmino

The Reds trailed due to Alexander Isak's well-taken first-half goal but fought back with an excellent strike from the impressive Roberto Firmino and Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner.

After the game, however, Jurgen Klopp told the media in his post-match press conference (via Liverpoolfc.com) that Jordan Henderson had to be withdrawn in the 71st minute with a hamstring injury.

"Obviously Hendo is injured, he got a hamstring (injury), which is absolutely not helpful. I don't think so. (It was) that serious that he couldn't carry on, so it was no tactical change."

Jordan Henderson
Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is another blow for Klopp who has had to deal with an early season injury crisis and is still missing midfielders Thiago AlcantaraNaby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

When asked whether Liverpool could make a move in the transfer market to help ease the impact on the squad, Klopp indicated it was unlikely but not impossible.

"I don't think so, but as long as there is time we should not close the door completely."

All the signs lead to Liverpool needing at least one new signing in midfield but time is ticking with the transfer window closing at 11pm BST on Thursday.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolNewcastle United

john henry
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Glen Johnson Tells Liverpool Fans to 'Relax' Regarding FSG Criticism

By Charlie Webb
Roberto Firmino Kevin De Bruyne
Quotes

'Like A Kevin De Bruyne' - High Praise From Pundit For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Match Report: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United | Fabio Carvalho Scores Very Late Winner

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Leicester City Youri Tielemans
Transfers

'Arsenal Or Liverpool' - Pundit Makes Youri Tielemans Transfer Prediction

By Neil Andrew
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference | Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United

By Neil Andrew
Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle United Match Highlights | Carvalho Injury Time Winner For Reds

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Fabio Carvalho
Match Coverage

Watch: Brilliant Fabio Carvalho Goal Gives Liverpool Win Against Newcastle

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Watch: Fantastic Goal By Roberto Firmino Equalises For Liverpool Against Newcastle

By Neil Andrew