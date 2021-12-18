Jurgen Klopp Talks About Liverpool Players Contracts Expiring Amid Mohamed Salah Contract Talks

Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp Talks About Liverpool Players Contracts Expiring Amid Mohamed Salah Talks

Author:

With the recent news that Divock Origi, Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's contracts are set to expire, Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the situation.

Yesterday, David Maddock from the Mirror claimed that Divock Origi's contract ends at the end of the season, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's ends at the end of the next season.

Also, with Mohamed Salah's contract stalemate still not sorted out, it has brought up a lot of questions about who will stay at the club.

Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah

Speaking ahead of the Tottenham game on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp basically said if you want to leave then you can leave.

“It’s about how you play in the moment and then you are in the starting lineup – if your contract expires in two days, four months or five years it makes absolutely no difference.

“So, yep, all important but not because they are happy when they don’t start. They are important because they can really contribute in the moment when they start or when they come on and that is why they are Liverpool players.

Read More

“We don’t have to talk about the potential of these boys or whatever, it is about what makes sense for both sides in six or 18 months or whatever.

“But it is not important at all at the moment. It is not just about the two players you mention. We will not stay together forever. That is how it is.

“If someone wants to go somewhere else we have to find a solution for it. 

“If we want to find somebody from another club we have to find a solution for it but it has nothing to do with now.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jurgen Klopp Mohamed Salah
News

Jurgen Klopp Talks About Liverpool Players Contracts Expiring Amid Mohamed Salah Contract Talks

just now
klopp tottenham
Match Coverage

Watch: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Jurgen Klopp Press Conference - Covid Situation, Alexander-Arnold And More

30 minutes ago
sipa_32136328
Match Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool Team News | FA Premier League

1 hour ago
Premier League Ball
News

Premier League Betting & Odds - Winners, Top Four, Relegation

2 hours ago
Andy Robertson
News

'Everton Tried To Sign Me' - Liverpool Defender Andy Robertson On Almost Signing For Rivals

2 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Diogo Jota Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle Match Highlights | Premier League

2 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool To Prepare €100million Offer For Jude Bellingham Of Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona Regret Not Signing Player

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Antonio Conte Speaks About Mohamed Salah Ahead of Tottenham v Liverpool Game

13 hours ago