Jurgen Klopp Talks About Liverpool Players Contracts Expiring Amid Mohamed Salah Contract Talks

With the recent news that Divock Origi, Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's contracts are set to expire, Jurgen Klopp has spoken about the situation.

Yesterday, David Maddock from the Mirror claimed that Divock Origi's contract ends at the end of the season, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's ends at the end of the next season.

Also, with Mohamed Salah's contract stalemate still not sorted out, it has brought up a lot of questions about who will stay at the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking ahead of the Tottenham game on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp basically said if you want to leave then you can leave.

“It’s about how you play in the moment and then you are in the starting lineup – if your contract expires in two days, four months or five years it makes absolutely no difference.

“So, yep, all important but not because they are happy when they don’t start. They are important because they can really contribute in the moment when they start or when they come on and that is why they are Liverpool players.

“We don’t have to talk about the potential of these boys or whatever, it is about what makes sense for both sides in six or 18 months or whatever.

“But it is not important at all at the moment. It is not just about the two players you mention. We will not stay together forever. That is how it is.

“If someone wants to go somewhere else we have to find a solution for it.

“If we want to find somebody from another club we have to find a solution for it but it has nothing to do with now.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook