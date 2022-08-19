Skip to main content

Jurgen Klopp Update On Liverpool Injuries Ahead Of Manchester United Clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on his injured players ahead of the huge Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday.

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

The Reds have disappointed in their opening two matches of the season so far, drawing against Fulham (2-2) and Crystal Palace (1-1) but Klopp has been dealing with something of an early season injury crisis during that time.

There was some positive news however, ahead of the game with the Red Devils, with Klopp confiming at his pre-match press conference (viaLiverpoolfc.com) that both Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are in contention to play.

"Yeah, Bobby trained completely normal, is ready. Naby was ill for a week, last game on the bench, is fully in training, looks really good. All fine."

The German also confirmed that there were no new injury concerns and hinted that Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota could be closing in on a return to action.

"Getting closer. Ask after the game again but no chance for this game. All the others trained normal as well."

Liverpool will still be missing Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsay, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as well as Jones and Jota for the trip to Old Trafford.

