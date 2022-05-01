Liverpool Star Likely To Stay After Jurgen Klopp's Approval Says Reliable Journalist

Liverpool's summer transfer window is likely to be a very busy one, both through incomings and outgoings. A handful of players are coming towards the end of their Liverpool careers, but Jurgen Klopp has one special player that he wants to keep at Anfield.

Since the arrival of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have enjoyed the success that they could only dream of before. Many players have had a huge impact over the last few years, one of them being James Milner.

The Yorkshire lad has been a big influence since his move for free from Manchester City in 2015. Milner's experience has been vital in The Reds' successful Champions League and Premier League runs.

Jurgen Klopp has shared his love for the Leeds-born midfielder since his arrival, stating that he is the perfect and most professional player to have in his squad.

Liverpool-based journalist Neil Jones has revealed that the Liverpool manager has revealed his hopes regarding James Milner's future. According to Jones, via Goal, Jurgen Klopp wants Mr. Versatile to stay at the club for one more year.

At 36 years of age, James Milner plays a bit-part role in this immense Liverpool squad, but Klopp believes it is a vital role. After yesterday's performance against Newcastle United, it's hard to argue against it.

