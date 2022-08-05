Jurgen Klopp's 6 Teams To Challenge Liverpool This Season

With only a few hours to go before the Premier League Preseason kicks off, Jurgen Klopp has named the 6 teams he feel will challenge Liverpool this season.

In today's Press Conference Jurgen Klopp had to field the typical questions about the Transfer Window, would there be anymore signings, hint, hint midfield, the upcoming opener at Fulham, but also which teams did he see presenting the main challenge this season?

When asked about a bigger test from Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal he was quick to add two more names to the list. One name that usually makes the grade but one that will be more a resurgence of old.

In true Jurgen Klopp fashion he was quick to add..

"And [Manchester] United... and Newcastle... that's how it is. It's always like this."

Of course it all remains to be seen. Newcastle have been busy, yet fiscally conservative, in this Transfer Window with 6 new faces added including Burnley’s Nick Pope and Aston Villa’s Matt Target.

Manchester United on the other hand have struggled to sign some big names and have been ridiculed by many for not securing Frenkie De Jong, a player their pedigree would usually land without any issue.

Would you agree with Klopp's assessment of the main challengers?

