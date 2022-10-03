Jurgen Klopp’s Job At Liverpool Not On The Line With Sacking Unlikely By FSG

Liverpool’s season seems to be going from bad to worse. A draw against Brighton on Saturday leaves The Reds a huge 11 points behind the league leaders Arsenal and 10 behind Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp has never been under pressure since coming to Anfield, certainly not by the fans anyway. However, recent results and a shocking transfer window have sparked speculation about the future of the German.

The world-class manager has worked miracles since joining Liverpool, taking the club to their first Premier League success and winning every trophy possible, whilst being on a shoestring budget every year.

Apart from the injury-hit season two years ago, the side have always looked to be going in the right direction until this season. A season where the club loses one of its best players and fails to freshen up an aging and injury prone squad.

Despite pleas from the fanbase, the club remained stubborn and adamant they did not need to freshen up the midfield. Seven league games in and the decision has already proven to be the wrong one.

Klopp’s Job

The talk we never thought we would ever see is beginning to start. Speculation surrounding the future of Jurgen Klopp is disgustingly becoming a talking topic.

A minority of fans have turned on the Liverpool manager despite him doing all he can with what he has been given.

Klopp has made questionable decisions, this season more so, and continues to be unwilling to evolve, however, his future being questioned before the owners is astonishing, to say the least.

According to Neil Jones, it is all just talk and the German’s job at Liverpool is as safe as it comes, and he is not under pressure from the board in any way, shape, or form.

Jones continued to state that Klopp has enough credit in the bank, claiming Liverpool are not Chelsea and wouldn’t just get rid of a manager when things go wrong.

LFCTR Verdict

I am not surprised this topic of conversation has begun but I am furious we have allowed the club to get to this stage with Klopp being a scapegoat for the owners.

Jurgen Norbet Klopp is the best manager we have had since Bob Paisley, and we have watched him having to suffer with a squad in dire need of refreshing and now getting thrown under the bus.

Yes, Klopp has made many mistakes and I personally have criticised him for doing so, but I will not stand here and see people shout for him to go before these owners. Not on my watch.

