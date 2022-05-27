Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Konate Is A Better Option' | Ex-Liverpool Left Back Jose Enrique On His Champions League Final Team Selection

Jose Enrique believes that Ibrahima Konate should be the preferred choice to partner Virgil van Dijk in Saturdays Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Konate and Joel Matip interchanged places in the starting line-up last season, and both gave stellar accounts of themselves whenever they were called upon.

In an interview with Bettingexpert, Enrique said: "I think Matip is great, he’s one of the best defenders in the league for me, but Konate maybe with that pace and strength that he has, with the speed he has, maybe is a better option for this match.

Ibrahima Konate Joel Matip

"As soon as they get the ball, that’s what they are going to look for. Try to get Vinicius, Benzema in the box. That’s going to be the play. I don’t think it’s any more complicated than that."

Konate has fetaured 28 times for Jurgen Klopps men in all competitions in his maiden season, compared to Matips 43 appearances.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, the young Frenchman has been preferred by Klopp in Europe. Konate played the full 90 minutes in seven of the Reds last eight Champions League matches.

Even if Matip is selected to partner VVD, the Spaniard is confident that the Reds will bring home their seventh European Cup.

"I think that Liverpool are going to win. I will always support Liverpool in these kinds of games and I think the score will be 3-2, something like that for Liverpool," he said.

"I hope there will be fewer goals, and Liverpool will win because it is less hard when you are watching the game!"

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Quotes

'I Want To Stay' - Liverpool Forward Intent On Continuing At Anfield

By Neil Andrew8 minutes ago
Erling Haaland Manchester City
Quotes

'Do I Think They Need A Haaland Type Signing?' - Former International Manager On Liverpool's Summer Transfer Plans

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to Watch / Live Stream The UEFA Champions League Final In India

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah & Jordan Henderson Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final | Salah Gives Hint On Future

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti (left) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fist bump after the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Liverpool Training
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Training Ahead Of UEFA Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

'I'm Living A Dream' - Luis Diaz Loving Life At Liverpool After Signing From FC Porto

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'It's Who Is Willing To Fold First' - Pundit On Mohamed Salah Contract Stalemate With Liverpool

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago