'Konate Is A Better Option' | Ex-Liverpool Left Back Jose Enrique On His Champions League Final Team Selection

Jose Enrique believes that Ibrahima Konate should be the preferred choice to partner Virgil van Dijk in Saturdays Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Konate and Joel Matip interchanged places in the starting line-up last season, and both gave stellar accounts of themselves whenever they were called upon.

In an interview with Bettingexpert, Enrique said: "I think Matip is great, he’s one of the best defenders in the league for me, but Konate maybe with that pace and strength that he has, with the speed he has, maybe is a better option for this match.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

"As soon as they get the ball, that’s what they are going to look for. Try to get Vinicius, Benzema in the box. That’s going to be the play. I don’t think it’s any more complicated than that."

Konate has fetaured 28 times for Jurgen Klopps men in all competitions in his maiden season, compared to Matips 43 appearances.

However, the young Frenchman has been preferred by Klopp in Europe. Konate played the full 90 minutes in seven of the Reds last eight Champions League matches.

Even if Matip is selected to partner VVD, the Spaniard is confident that the Reds will bring home their seventh European Cup.

"I think that Liverpool are going to win. I will always support Liverpool in these kinds of games and I think the score will be 3-2, something like that for Liverpool," he said.

"I hope there will be fewer goals, and Liverpool will win because it is less hard when you are watching the game!"

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |