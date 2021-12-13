Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UEFA Champions League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds

Author:

After the draw was made for the UEFA Champions league round of 16 on Monday, we can now bring you the latest betting odds for the winners of the competition.

Champions League Trophy

There was controversy as the initial draw on Monday was declared void by UEFA due to a technical issue.

A re-draw then took place which threw up a new set of fixtures.

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Re-Draw

FC Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Sporting CP v Manchester City

Benfica v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

Read More

Villareal v Juventus

Inter Milan v Liverpool

PSG v Real Madrid

Champions League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds

After the new fixtures were announced, there was little change to the odds as Manchester City remain favourites and Bayern second favourites.

Here are the latest odds on who will be the winner:

Champions League Winner 2021/22 Odds as at 4.51pm on 13/12/21

Skybet

TeamOdds

Manchester City

11/4

Bayern Munich

10/3

Liverpool

5/1

Chelsea

13/2

PSG

10/1

Ajax

14/1

Manchester United

16/1

Real Madrid

16/1

Juventus

25/1

Atletico Madrid

40/1

Inter MIlan

80/1

Lille

200/1

Villarreal

200/1

Benfica

250/1

RB Salzburg

500/1

Sporting Lisbon

500/1

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Champions League Trophy
News

UEFA Champions League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds

25 seconds ago
Champions League Trophy
News

Confirmed: UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Re-Draw | Inter Milan v Liverpool, Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

19 minutes ago
Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan
News

'They're Worse Than Us' - Fans React To Liverpool And Inter Milan Draw In Champions League

23 minutes ago
Champions League Trophy
News

Confirmed: Liverpool Drawn Against Inter Milan In UCL Round Of 16

1 hour ago
Champions League Trophy
News

Why Liverpool Were Not Allowed To Face Villarreal In the UEFA Champions League Re-Draw

1 hour ago
Champions League Trophy
News

Where to Watch/Livestream Champions League Round of 16 Redraw

3 hours ago
Europa League Trophy
News

Confirmed: UEFA Europa League Knockout Play-Off Draw - Barcelona v Napoli

4 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
News

Confirmed: UEFA Announce There Will Be a Redraw of Champions League Round of 16 After Manchester United Error

4 hours ago