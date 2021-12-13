UEFA Champions League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds

After the draw was made for the UEFA Champions league round of 16 on Monday, we can now bring you the latest betting odds for the winners of the competition.

IMAGO / Poolfoto UCL

There was controversy as the initial draw on Monday was declared void by UEFA due to a technical issue.

A re-draw then took place which threw up a new set of fixtures.

UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Re-Draw

FC Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Sporting CP v Manchester City

Benfica v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United

Villareal v Juventus

Inter Milan v Liverpool

PSG v Real Madrid

Champions League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds

After the new fixtures were announced, there was little change to the odds as Manchester City remain favourites and Bayern second favourites.

Here are the latest odds on who will be the winner:

Team Odds Manchester City 11/4 Bayern Munich 10/3 Liverpool 5/1 Chelsea 13/2 PSG 10/1 Ajax 14/1 Manchester United 16/1 Real Madrid 16/1 Juventus 25/1 Atletico Madrid 40/1 Inter MIlan 80/1 Lille 200/1 Villarreal 200/1 Benfica 250/1 RB Salzburg 500/1 Sporting Lisbon 500/1

