UEFA Champions League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds
After the draw was made for the UEFA Champions league round of 16 on Monday, we can now bring you the latest betting odds for the winners of the competition.
There was controversy as the initial draw on Monday was declared void by UEFA due to a technical issue.
A re-draw then took place which threw up a new set of fixtures.
UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Re-Draw
FC Salzburg v Bayern Munich
Sporting CP v Manchester City
Benfica v Ajax
Chelsea v Lille
Atletico Madrid v Manchester United
Villareal v Juventus
Inter Milan v Liverpool
PSG v Real Madrid
Champions League Winner 2021/22 Betting Odds
After the new fixtures were announced, there was little change to the odds as Manchester City remain favourites and Bayern second favourites.
Here are the latest odds on who will be the winner:
|Team
|Odds
Manchester City
11/4
Bayern Munich
10/3
Liverpool
5/1
Chelsea
13/2
PSG
10/1
Ajax
14/1
Manchester United
16/1
Real Madrid
16/1
Juventus
25/1
Atletico Madrid
40/1
Inter MIlan
80/1
Lille
200/1
Villarreal
200/1
Benfica
250/1
RB Salzburg
500/1
Sporting Lisbon
500/1
