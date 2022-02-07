Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'League Ain't Ready For Angry Salah' - Fans React As Report Suggests Egyptian Could Return For Liverpool Clash With Leicester City After AFCON Heartbreak

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Mohamed Salah wants to play in Liverpool's Premier League clash against Leicester City on Thursday after his AFCON heartbreak and fans have taken to social media to have their say.

Mohamed Salah

The 29-year-old played his fourth successive match that went to extra time in just 11 days on Sunday as Egypt lost the Africa Cup of Nations final to Senegal on penalties.

Despite the disappointment of defeat after Sadio Mane's penalty won the trophy for Senegal, Joyce has claimed that Salah is already back in England and will resume training tomorrow.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to post about their Egyptian King with a mixture of excitement and caution due to the exertions of the last month.

'Leicester beware'

'Elite mentality'

Read More

'I have been tracking his flight and he arrived before the noon which makes him available for training tomorrow, but it will be so dumb to let him play after such minutes + humidity+ temperature change'

'fair enough, if he feels he doesn’t need a rest then that’s sound. maybe the best way to put the afcon behind him is getting right back into the swing of things'

'League ain’t ready for angry Salah'

'FSG give him everything he asks for'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah
News

'League Ain't Ready For Angry Salah' - Fans React As Report Suggests Egyptian Could Return For Liverpool Clash With Leicester City After AFCON Heartbreak

1 minute ago
Mohamed Salah AFCON
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Declares Himself Ready For Liverpool Premier League Clash With Leicester City On Thursday After AFCON Heroics

26 minutes ago
Christopher Nkunku
Transfers

Report: Liverpool & Arsenal Dealt Transfer Blow Over RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku

1 hour ago
Ronald Araújo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Approach' Barcelona's Ronald Araújo Over Summer Transfer

2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Articles

The Resurgence of Sadio Mane and the Redemption of Mohamed Salah: How the AFCON Final Shaped Liverpool’s Remainder of the Season

2 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

Watch: Harvey Elliott Interview After He Marks Liverpool Return With Fantastic Goal

4 hours ago
Raphinha
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Still Have 'Genuine' Interest In Leeds United's Raphinha Despite Luis Diaz Signing

5 hours ago
Harvey Elliott
Match Coverage

'Incision And Precision', 'Harvey Elliott Is Back Baby!' - Fans React To Return Of 18 Year Old In Liverpool Victory Over Cardiff

5 hours ago