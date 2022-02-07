'League Ain't Ready For Angry Salah' - Fans React As Report Suggests Egyptian Could Return For Liverpool Clash With Leicester City After AFCON Heartbreak

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Mohamed Salah wants to play in Liverpool's Premier League clash against Leicester City on Thursday after his AFCON heartbreak and fans have taken to social media to have their say.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The 29-year-old played his fourth successive match that went to extra time in just 11 days on Sunday as Egypt lost the Africa Cup of Nations final to Senegal on penalties.

Despite the disappointment of defeat after Sadio Mane's penalty won the trophy for Senegal, Joyce has claimed that Salah is already back in England and will resume training tomorrow.

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to post about their Egyptian King with a mixture of excitement and caution due to the exertions of the last month.

'Leicester beware'

'Elite mentality'

'I have been tracking his flight and he arrived before the noon which makes him available for training tomorrow, but it will be so dumb to let him play after such minutes + humidity+ temperature change'

'fair enough, if he feels he doesn’t need a rest then that’s sound. maybe the best way to put the afcon behind him is getting right back into the swing of things'

'League ain’t ready for angry Salah'

'FSG give him everything he asks for'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook