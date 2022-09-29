Skip to main content

Leaked Ballon D'or Ranking Surprises Fans On Social Media

A Ballon D'or ranking has been leaked showing Karim Benzema finishing in first place and winning the individual award.

In the Ballon D'or ranking, Karim Benzema is set to walk away with the trophy, with former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane to finish second and current Reds No.11 Mohamed Salah to take third place.

In the next places (as follows) are Vinicius Junior, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Erling Haaland, Thibaut Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min and Joao Cancelo.

Four Real Madrid players feature, whilst three Manchester City players also make the cut. Only one of Jurgen Klopp's men get into the top thirteen though, despite nearly winning a historic quadruple...

Ballon D'or

Obviously, there is no guarantee that this will be the official Ballon D'or ranking, however, there is usually a leak before it is released.

No one can dispute that Benzema would be a worthy winner if he were to pick up the accolade for the first time in his career.

Robert Lewandowski will feel hard done by still after the award was not given out in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic which disrupted football all around the world for months.

Posted on Twitter by @idoxzi, click here to see the post.

It is massively surprising to see Manchester United's Ronaldo make the list after his recent performances. If he were to get in, you would have to say it was on reputation over merit.

