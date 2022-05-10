Leaked: Brand New Liverpool Nike Away Kit Design Appears Online Ahead Of 2022-23 Season

A new rumoured Nike Liverpool away kit design has caught the eye of people online ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Liverpool unveiled their new home kit design last week which matched the images of the kits that had been leaked online over recent weeks.

No announcements have been made as of yet in respect of the away and third kits but rumoured designs have appeared online.

The kit design leaked today is very different to those that have been suggested over recent weeks.

This particular design has a white body with what looks like dark green sleeves. The Nike logo, Liverpool crest and sponsor details (standard chartered) also appear on the main body of the shirt which is also textured and complete with a marble-like design.

It's likely that this particular version would be a big hit with Reds fans who will now need to wait on the club to unveil their official away and third kits designs.

