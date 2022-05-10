Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Leaked: Brand New Liverpool Nike Away Kit Design Appears Online Ahead Of 2022-23 Season

A new rumoured Nike Liverpool away kit design has caught the eye of people online ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Liverpool unveiled their new home kit design last week which matched the images of the kits that had been leaked online over recent weeks.

No announcements have been made as of yet in respect of the away and third kits but rumoured designs have appeared online.

The kit design leaked today is very different to those that have been suggested over recent weeks.

This particular design has a white body with what looks like dark green sleeves. The Nike logo, Liverpool crest and sponsor details (standard chartered) also appear on the main body of the shirt which is also textured and complete with a marble-like design.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's likely that this particular version would be a big hit with Reds fans who will now need to wait on the club to unveil their official away and third kits designs.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Jacob Ramsey Jordan Henderson
Opinions

Aston Villa V Liverpool | Should Jurgen Klopp Sign Jacob Ramsey?

By Tom Johnson15 minutes ago
imago1008967857h
Match Coverage

Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur | 5 Things We Learned | EPL

By Stephen Smith31 minutes ago
Liverpool's Said Mane (L) battles with Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, on April 10, 2021.
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs. Aston Villa | Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane & Kostas Tsimikas Start For The Reds In Our Predicted XI

By Stephen Smith1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah Aston Villa
Match Coverage

A Look Back at Liverpool's 1-0 Victory Over Aston Villa | Premier League

By Stephen Smith1 hour ago
Emre Can Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Aston Villa vs Liverpool – Top Five Goals vs Aston Villa in the Klopp Era

By Adam Khan2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool | Premier League | Mohamed Salah To Miss Out In Predicted XI That Has Emerged Online

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
Quotes

'I Don't Think There Is Any Hint Of Bias' - Pundit On Pep Guardiola Comments About Liverpool

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Sadio Mane Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham
Transfers

'Mane For Mbappe', 'He's Playing Better Than Salah' - Fans React To Reports Bayern Munich Are Interested In Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago