LEAKED: FIFA 23 Liverpool Player Ratings | Are They Harsh?

Liverpool’s player ratings for EA Sport’s 'FIFA 23' has been reportedly leaked. Are the ratings too harsh, or perhaps a bit generous?

Each year, EA Sports releases the latest edition of their football franchise video game, known as FIFA. In this video game, each player for the licensed football clubs in the game are ranked from 1-99 as an overall rating for the player.

The highest rating for a player in FIFA 22 was Lionel Messi, who was rated 93 overall. Below him was Robert Lewandowski, who was 92 rated. The highest Liverpool rating was Mohamed Salah, at an 89 overall rating.

This year's edition of FIFA 23 has had the ratings for Liverpool players leaked, with an overall average increase across the squad. However, for a 92-point season and every cup final reached - should the ratings be higher?

Both Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are Liverpool's highest-rated players, at 90 overall - both players getting an overall increase of one.

Alisson remains on an 89 rating, with Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold sticking with their respective 87 ratings. Fabinho is up from his 86 overall in FIFA 22, to an overall 87 rating.

Other notable Liverpool player ratings are as follows; Thiago 86 (N/C), Diogo Jota 85 (+3), Luis Diaz 84 (+4), Joel Matip 84 (+1), Jordan Henderson 83 (-1), Roberto Firmino 83 (-2), Darwin Nunez 82 (+3), Joe Gomez 81 (-1), Ibrahima Konate 81 (+3), Naby Keita 81 (+1), James Milner 78 (-1), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 77 (-2), Kostas Tsimikas 77 (+3).

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Some of Liverpool's younger players such as Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho have been rated 73 overall. Liverpool's third-choice goalkeeper, Adrian, is rated just 72 overall.

Overall, most of Liverpool's players enjoyed a nice boost in their overall rating after a successful season from 2021-22. The full game is released initially on 27 September 2022.

