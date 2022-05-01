Leaked: Liverpool's 2022/23 Nike Home Kit And Pre-Match Shirt

Liverpool's home kit and pre-match shirt for next season has been leaked. The Reds may well be going into the 2022/23 season as quadruple champions and here is the kit they will be wearing sponsored by both Nike and Standard Charter.

Nike have come up trumps with next season's Liverpool kits. With the away kit leaked earlier on in the season, which looks incredible, the new home kit looks even better.

The club are currently in negotiations over a new sponsor, but until then it is Standard Charter that will be on the front of the shirts come the start of the 2022/23 season.

The home kit and pre-match shirt have been leaked by The Kitman. The famous red looking better than ever and the pre-match shirt is the same colour as this season, but with detailed patterns behind the AXA logo. Let's hope it is officially the greatest English side ever to be showing these off next season.

Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Darwin Nunez, Jarrod Bowen, Kylian Mbappe... Just a few names that would be perfect on the back of this shirt.

