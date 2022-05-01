Skip to main content

Leaked: Liverpool's 2022/23 Nike Home Kit And Pre-Match Shirt

Liverpool's home kit and pre-match shirt for next season has been leaked. The Reds may well be going into the 2022/23 season as quadruple champions and here is the kit they will be wearing sponsored by both Nike and Standard Charter. 

Nike have come up trumps with next season's Liverpool kits. With the away kit leaked earlier on in the season, which looks incredible, the new home kit looks even better.

The club are currently in negotiations over a new sponsor, but until then it is Standard Charter that will be on the front of the shirts come the start of the 2022/23 season. 

The home kit and pre-match shirt have been leaked by The Kitman. The famous red looking better than ever and the pre-match shirt is the same colour as this season, but with detailed patterns behind the AXA logo. Let's hope it is officially the greatest English side ever to be showing these off next season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Darwin Nunez, Jarrod Bowen, Kylian Mbappe... Just a few names that would be perfect on the back of this shirt. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Carabao Cup Final Trophy Celebrations
News

Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mason Mount celebrates against Liverpool
Transfers

Report: Liverpool ‘Assumed’ To Be Planning To Sign Chelsea’s Mason Mount, Alongside Other Two Premier League Clubs

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings

By Damon Carr13 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Post Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew19 hours ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Watch: Newcastle United 0-1 Liverpool | Match Highlights | Premier League | Keita Wins It For Impressive Reds

By Neil Andrew19 hours ago
James Milner
Match Coverage

Newcastle 0-1 Liverpool | Premier League | Man Of The Match | Gomez, Milner, Keita & Jota All Impress

By Neil Andrew20 hours ago
Naby Keita
Match Coverage

Watch: Naby Keita Well Taken Goal Gives Liverpool The Lead Against Newcastle

By Neil Andrew22 hours ago
Saint-Maximin
Match Coverage

Newcastle United Vs. Liverpool: One Player To Sign - Allan Saint-Maximin

By Damon Carr23 hours ago