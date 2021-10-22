    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Leaked Images Appear Online Of Liverpool FC Nike Air Huarache Shoes Not Yet Released

    Author:

    Leaked images have appeared online of what appear to be some new Liverpool FC Nike Air Huarache shoes due to be released in the coming months.

    The images were released on twitter by Bennetts and have got Reds fans interested in knowing more.

    The shoes are white with some red, yellow and black in places and have YNWA on the backs of each shoe and are described as:

    'Liverpool FC Nike Air Huarache - A YNWA Themed Huarache'

    Bennetts go on to tease Liverpool fans even further with their next tweet which tells them the trainers will come with patches so that the shoes can be customised and will also be presented in a special edition Liverpool Football Club box.

    There is no confirmation of when the shoes will be released but the expected RRP is £110.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Jude Bellingham
    News

    Watch: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Scores Wonder Goal For Borussia Dortmund

    27 minutes ago
    Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
    Interviews

    'A Credit To Himself' - Trent Alexander-Arnold On Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah

    46 minutes ago
    Naby Keita dribbles the ball in the Red's opening day win against Norwich
    Opinions

    Naby Keita: Trick Or Treat. Is The Liverpool Midfielder Good Enough?

    1 hour ago
    Anthony Taylor Referee Manchester United
    Match Coverage

    Manchester-Born Anthony Taylor To Referee Manchester United v Liverpool Clash

    1 hour ago
    Youri Tielemans Leicester City
    Transfers

    Report: Leicester’s Youri Tielemans Chased By Liverpool, Bayern Munich, M​anchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid And Atletico Madrid

    2 hours ago
    Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders
    Interviews

    "Playing With Freedom" Right-Back Trent Alexander-Arnold Says It's Like Playing With Freedom At Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

    4 hours ago
    Karim Adeyemi
    Transfers

    'Long Term, Karim Is Destined For Premier League' - Advisor Manni Schwabl On Liverpool Target Adeyemi

    5 hours ago
    Eric Bailly lunges catching Nat Phillips in Liverpool's 4-2 win over Manchester United in the Premier League.
    Match Coverage

    A Look Back At The Last Time Liverpool Faced Manchester United In The Premier League

    6 hours ago