Leaked Images Appear Online Of Liverpool FC Nike Air Huarache Shoes Not Yet Released
Leaked images have appeared online of what appear to be some new Liverpool FC Nike Air Huarache shoes due to be released in the coming months.
The images were released on twitter by Bennetts and have got Reds fans interested in knowing more.
The shoes are white with some red, yellow and black in places and have YNWA on the backs of each shoe and are described as:
'Liverpool FC Nike Air Huarache - A YNWA Themed Huarache'
Bennetts go on to tease Liverpool fans even further with their next tweet which tells them the trainers will come with patches so that the shoes can be customised and will also be presented in a special edition Liverpool Football Club box.
There is no confirmation of when the shoes will be released but the expected RRP is £110.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool's Sadio Mane Receives Football Boots From New Balance To Celebrate 100 Premier League Goals
- Watch: Mohamed Salah Seen Recording Advert For Pepsi Running Through The Streets Of Liverpool
- Report: Liverpool Interest In Leicester’s Patson Daka Stalled After They Failed To Offload Shaqiri And Origi
- Report: Liverpool, Manchester United And PSG All Offered Ansu Fati 'More Than Double'Wage Before Signing New Barcelona Contract
- Report: Liverpool Players Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita Could Miss Eight Games Due To AFCON
- Report: Liverpool Lead The Race For Fiorentina And Serbia Striker Dušan Vlahovic As Manchester Show Interest Too
- Report: Liverpool Target Abdul Fatawu Isshaku To Sign For Sporting Lisbon
- Report: Liverpool Target Youri Tielemans Turns Down Latest Contract Offer At Leicester City
- Report: Jurgen Klopp Putting 'Huge' Pressure On Liverpool Over Mohamed Salah Contract Talks
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook