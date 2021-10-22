Leaked Images Appear Online Of Liverpool FC Nike Air Huarache Shoes Not Yet Released

Leaked images have appeared online of what appear to be some new Liverpool FC Nike Air Huarache shoes due to be released in the coming months.

The images were released on twitter by Bennetts and have got Reds fans interested in knowing more.

The shoes are white with some red, yellow and black in places and have YNWA on the backs of each shoe and are described as:

'Liverpool FC Nike Air Huarache - A YNWA Themed Huarache'

Bennetts go on to tease Liverpool fans even further with their next tweet which tells them the trainers will come with patches so that the shoes can be customised and will also be presented in a special edition Liverpool Football Club box.

There is no confirmation of when the shoes will be released but the expected RRP is £110.

