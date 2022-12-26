Skip to main content
Leaked: Liverpool Home Kit For 2023/24 Season

IMAGO / Colorsport

Leaked: Liverpool Home Kit For 2023/24 Season

An image of a potential Liverpool home shirt for next season has emerged online.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool will be back in action after the 2022 World Cup on Monday evening when they face Aston Villa away in the Premier League.

Klopp, Emery, Liverpool, Villareal

Despite the season only being 14 games old however, speculation has already started as to how Liverpool's kits might look for the 2023/24 season.

Every year, there are always a number of leaked kits that appear online and quite often the predictions as to what they might look like can be surprisingly accurate prior to their actual release.

See a leaked image of a potential Liverpool third kit from the 2023/24 season HERE.

A leaked image of a potential new home kit has appeared on the Twitter account of Excl Transfers and it makes interesting viewing.

The shirt is red and appears silky in a design not too dissimilar to a kit worn during the Gerard Houllier era from the 1999/2000 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steven Gerrard

It is complete with a round neck collar, Liverpool crest, Nike logo, and Standard Chartered sponsor, all in white.

See the leaked image below which is certain to get Reds fans talking.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Aston Villa
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool: Team News; Injury Update; Predicted XI

By Damon Carr
Aston Villa
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool: Confirmed Lineups, Team News

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool’s Pursuit Of Enzo Fernandez & Sofyan Ambrabat May Leave Door Open For Real Madrid Raid On Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew
Klopp, Emery, Liverpool, Villareal
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool Match Prediction As Premier League Football Returns On Boxing Day

By Neil Andrew
Klopp, Emery, Liverpool, Villareal
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Enzo Fernandez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United 'Overtaking' Liverpool In Transfer Battle For Enzo Fernandez

By Neil Andrew
Roberto Firmino, Andy Robertson, Harvey Elliot, Virgil Van Dijk, Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool Team News: Key Players Ruled Out For Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Aston Villa v Liverpool Predicted Lineup: Alexander-Arnold & Van Dijk To Return For Jurgen Klopp's Reds?

By Neil Andrew