Leaked: Liverpool Home Kit For 2023/24 Season

Liverpool will be back in action after the 2022 World Cup on Monday evening when they face Aston Villa away in the Premier League.

Despite the season only being 14 games old however, speculation has already started as to how Liverpool's kits might look for the 2023/24 season.

Every year, there are always a number of leaked kits that appear online and quite often the predictions as to what they might look like can be surprisingly accurate prior to their actual release.

See a leaked image of a potential Liverpool third kit from the 2023/24 season HERE.

A leaked image of a potential new home kit has appeared on the Twitter account of Excl Transfers and it makes interesting viewing.

The shirt is red and appears silky in a design not too dissimilar to a kit worn during the Gerard Houllier era from the 1999/2000 season.

IMAGO / Sportsline

It is complete with a round neck collar, Liverpool crest, Nike logo, and Standard Chartered sponsor, all in white.

See the leaked image below which is certain to get Reds fans talking.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |